CHUN, ELMER ALMANDO 08/04/2021
Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 170
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: August 4, 2021 @ 8:11 pm
