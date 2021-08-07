RAYNOR, CHELSEA SYMONE 08/05/2021
Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 215
FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $250.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: August 7, 2021 @ 4:35 am
