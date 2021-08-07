Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * From Sunday morning to late Tuesday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.6 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&