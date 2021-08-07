PARKER, VONDERRICK LARAY 08/06/2021

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 170

FTA COMMON LAW FORGERY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

