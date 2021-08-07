...The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC has
issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina...
Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir
Counties.
For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton.
* From Sunday morning to late Tuesday morning.
* At 8:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will
then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in
northwest Greene County near HWY 58.
