CHERRY, TIMOTHY GERARD 08/06/2021

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 162

FTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

