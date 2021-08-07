PATRICK, NATHANIEL GARRETT 08/07/2021

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 195

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PUBLIC URINATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

