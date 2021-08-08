WOOTEN, ERIC DEMON 08/08/2021

Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 225

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags