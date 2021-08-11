BLOUNT, DAMIEN EARL 08/10/2021

Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 180

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags