SMITH, TAMEKA DANIELLE 08/12/2021

Age: 26 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 155

FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - FAILURE TO REDUCE SPEED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET