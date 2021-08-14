CHANCE, ANGELA RENIE 08/13/2021
Age: 57 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 146
PV-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 14, 2021 @ 9:25 pm
CHANCE, ANGELA RENIE 08/13/2021
Age: 57 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 146
PV-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET