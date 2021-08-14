JONES, MICHAEL RONESHEA 08/13/2021
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 145
LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 14, 2021 @ 9:25 pm
JONES, MICHAEL RONESHEA 08/13/2021
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 145
LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET