MORGAN, LESLIE DARNELL 08/15/2021
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 148
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 9:09 pm
