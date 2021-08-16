HEMBY, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 08/15/2021
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 250
FTA - COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5015.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 9:09 pm
HEMBY, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 08/15/2021
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 250
FTA - COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5015.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET