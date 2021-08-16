STACKHOUSE, ERVIN 08/15/2021
Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 110
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 9:09 pm
