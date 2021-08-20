BIZZELL, JIMMY RAY 08/18/2021
Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 200
ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 4:45 am
