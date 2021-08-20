HARRIS, NASYM LINDALE 08/19/2021
Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 110
PV-POSSESS SCHEDULE I - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 8:46 pm
HARRIS, NASYM LINDALE 08/19/2021
Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 110
PV-POSSESS SCHEDULE I - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET