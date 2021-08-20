TYSON, GEORGE WESLEY 08/19/2021
Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 8:46 pm
TYSON, GEORGE WESLEY 08/19/2021
Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET