BRECKINGRIDGE, JOSHUA MARK 08/19/2021
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 150
EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 8:46 pm
BRECKINGRIDGE, JOSHUA MARK 08/19/2021
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 150
EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET