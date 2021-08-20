DANIELS, CHARLES EARVIN 08/19/2021
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 170
FTA- ATT BREAK AND ENTER BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 8:46 pm
DANIELS, CHARLES EARVIN 08/19/2021
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 170
FTA- ATT BREAK AND ENTER BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET