217391 ARTHUR ABRAMS Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ABRAMS, ARTHUR RAYVONTE 08/28/2021Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 145DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living SENC Magazine Summer 2021 Ayden Magazine Congratulations Class of 2021 Duplin Farming Matters Spring 2021 Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Her Magazine April 2021 Progress 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector