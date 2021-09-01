PHILLIPS, CURSHA RAYKIA 08/31/2021
Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140
FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 9:25 pm
PHILLIPS, CURSHA RAYKIA 08/31/2021
Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140
FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET