LANGLEY, DAMONT DARRELL 08/31/2021
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 9:25 pm
