CHEEK, JAMES MAURICE 08/31/2021
Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 170
NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 8:45 pm
