217543 REGINA BENTON Sep 4, 2021 Sep 4, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BENTON, REGINA 09/02/2021Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 120FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET