SHARPER, OONA ROBERTS 09/07/2021
Age: 46 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 120
FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: September 8, 2021 @ 8:04 pm
