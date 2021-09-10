217678 LAMONTA FORBES Sep 10, 2021 1 hr ago 1 of 2 FORBES, LAMONTA MAURICE 09/09/2021Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 187POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Forbes Maurice Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2021 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Congratulations Class of 2021 Duplin Farming Matters Spring 2021 Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Her Magazine April 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector