217868 SHANEQUA SANDERS Sep 17, 2021 51 min ago 1 of 2 SANDERS, SHANEQUA MONYEA 09/16/2021Age: 44 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 110PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Sander Status Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2021 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Congratulations Class of 2021 Duplin Farming Matters Spring 2021 Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Her Magazine April 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector