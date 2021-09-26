218059 TRAMADJA WILLIAMS Sep 26, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 Updated 34 min ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, TRAMADJA KHAHID 09/24/2021Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2021 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate https://issuu.com/apg-enc/docs/gdr-092421?fr=sYzYxMjQwNjQzODk SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Duplin Farming Matters Spring 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector