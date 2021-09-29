218119 INDIA BLOW Sep 29, 2021 38 min ago 1 of 2 BLOW, INDIA SHAUNTEL 09/28/2021Age: 35 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 234SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: CASH Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Blow India Shauntel Law Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2021 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate https://issuu.com/apg-enc/docs/gdr-092421?fr=sYzYxMjQwNjQzODk SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Duplin Farming Matters Spring 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector