218146 TRE`QUAN THOMAS Sep 29, 2021 37 min ago 1 of 2 THOMAS, TRE`QUAN MALIK 09/29/2021Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 134FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Thomas Malik Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2021 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate https://issuu.com/apg-enc/docs/gdr-092421?fr=sYzYxMjQwNjQzODk SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Duplin Farming Matters Spring 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector