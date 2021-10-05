MONTERROZA-RUANO, CARLOS MAURICIO 10/03/2021
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 150
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 5, 2021 @ 4:05 am
MONTERROZA-RUANO, CARLOS MAURICIO 10/03/2021
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 150
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET