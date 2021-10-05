JACINTO, DAVID AGUILAR 10/04/2021
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 120
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 5, 2021 @ 4:05 am
JACINTO, DAVID AGUILAR 10/04/2021
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 120
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET