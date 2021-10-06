WILLIAMS, THOMAS DASHAWN 10/05/2021
Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 170
PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PROR
Updated: October 6, 2021 @ 11:36 pm
