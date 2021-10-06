COTTON, JAMARIO TEON 10/05/2021
Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 215
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 6, 2021 @ 9:14 pm
COTTON, JAMARIO TEON 10/05/2021
Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 215
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET