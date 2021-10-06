WILSON, WHITNEY ANN 10/05/2021
Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 180
PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 6, 2021 @ 11:36 pm
WILSON, WHITNEY ANN 10/05/2021
Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 180
PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET