MOORE, MICHAEL TERRELL 10/05/2021
Age: 47 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 245
SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: October 6, 2021 @ 11:36 pm
