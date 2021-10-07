RANDOLPH, TAFFANY SMITH 10/06/2021
Age: 39 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 150
CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 8:40 pm
RANDOLPH, TAFFANY SMITH 10/06/2021
Age: 39 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 150
CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET