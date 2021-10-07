PARAMORE, JENA MICHELLE 10/06/2021
Age: 45 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 180
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 8:40 pm
