PARKER, NYTRAVIAN DEMETRIUS 10/06/2021
Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 190
ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 8:40 pm
