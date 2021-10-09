Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.