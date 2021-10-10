218396 KENDALL BROOKINS Oct 10, 2021 48 min ago 1 of 2 BROOKINS, KENDALL LENARD 10/09/2021Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 220DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Brookins Kendall Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2021 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Eastern NC Living Her Magazine October 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector