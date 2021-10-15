Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA THIS MORNING... Areas of fog as developed across Eastern North Carolina this morning reducing visibilities to one half mile or less at times. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. When encountering the dense fog, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead. Visibilities are expected to improve between 8 and 9 AM as the fog begins to lift and dissipate.