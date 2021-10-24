KING, ZHANIA DENETRA 10/23/2021
Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 260
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: October 24, 2021 @ 10:38 pm
