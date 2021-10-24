COLEMAN, JANA GEMARAH 10/23/2021
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 130
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 24, 2021 @ 10:28 pm
COLEMAN, JANA GEMARAH 10/23/2021
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 130
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET