BRASWELL, DASHAWN LAMAR 10/23/2021
Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 169
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 24, 2021 @ 9:06 pm
BRASWELL, DASHAWN LAMAR 10/23/2021
Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 169
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET