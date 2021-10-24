KING, MAKAYLA LATRESE 10/24/2021
Age: 26 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 315
FELONY SPEEDING TO ELUDE ARREST - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: October 24, 2021 @ 9:06 pm
