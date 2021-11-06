BENNETT, CHANDLER COLEMAN 11/06/2021
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 270
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: November 6, 2021 @ 10:39 pm
