GIBBS, KAYLA DAWN 11/06/2021
Age: 32 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 133
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: November 6, 2021 @ 10:39 pm
