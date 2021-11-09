219115 KEYONTA TAFT Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TAFT, KEYONTA LEQUARY 11/08/2021Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 165OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Justice Secu Status Felony Status Bond Type Obstruct Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Rocky Mount Beer Fest Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Her Magazine November 2021 Best of Greenville 2021 Eastern NC Living Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine 2021 Pitt County Fair Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector